European shares dip as ECB knocks bond report

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s top shares fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in banks, as the European Central Bank and Germany’s finance ministry deflated hopes the ECB was preparing to cap the borrowing costs of troubled sovereign borrowers.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 5.3 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,104.86.

Banks reversed early gains as the ECB and Germany’s Bundesbank dampened expectations the ECB was moving closer to buying more bonds, a prospect raised in a weekend story by Der Spiegel.

The comments from Germany drew a terse reaction from Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera who strongly attacked Bundesbank criticism of ECB plans for intervention in bond markets, saying such comments disrupted markets.

“I would not be surprised to see a little bit of profit taking creeping in,” Paul Mumford, portfolio manager at Cavendish Asset Management, said.

“The rise in the market was accompanied by a lack of real newsflow and low volumes. My feeling (is) the market is at the top of its trading range and you could see it coming back in September and October,” he said.

A lack of progress in solving the euro zone crisis is seen as hampering near-term progress in equities, which have rallied strongly since the European Central Bank president promised to do whatever it takes to safeguard the euro.

Marcus Ashworth, head of fixed income and part of the macro strategy team at Espirito Santo, said equities are due for a correction in the short term, highlighting the underlying worry that even if tried, none of the mooted rescue options would really address the monetary union’s underlying problems.

France’s Credit Agricole and Germany’s Commerzbank fell 4.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Deutsche Bank shed 2 percent after the New York Times reported on Saturday that U.S. prosecutors are investigating the German lender and several other global banks over business linked to Iran, Sudan and other nations under international sanctions.

MINER PAIN

Miners were a major drag as cyclical stocks ebbed. Lonmin shed 4.6 percent, tracking the general weakness but also hammered by a week of violence at a South African mine in which 44 people died.

Lonmin shares slid for a sixth day as investors fretted over the prospect of a cash call to shore up its balance sheet.

Eurasian Natural Resources fell 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating on the miner to “neutral” from “outperform”, citing concerns over future earnings and the potential need for an equity raise.

The weak performance in the miners caused most problems for Britain’s FTSE 100 where their weighting, at 10 percent, is second only to that of the oil and gas sector.

That weakness was compounded by falling metal prices, which edged lower on fears that top commodities consumer China will step up a campaign to curb inflation in the metals-intensive housing sector.

In a strategy note, JP Morgan said quality names still generally sport robust balance sheets and offer high potential for cash return to shareholders.

The bank says euro zone dividend yield is now 100 basis points above the high grade (HG) credit yield and UK dividend yield moved above HG credit yield for the first time in at least 10 years.

JP Morgan, within Europe, prefers defensives and financials, although mainly through insurers in which it is overweight, over cyclicals.