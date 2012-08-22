European shares retreat in thin trade, rebound likely

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 pct, volumes low

* Charts signal a rebound after some more weakness

* Miners top decliners, BHP Billiton falls after results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell from a recent 13-month high in a technical sell-off on Wednesday as investors took some profits in absence of fresh catalysts, although equities were likely to rebound on expectations of more central bank actions to help global growth.

Analysts saw Wednesday’s move as temporary, saying that events such as the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers and economists at the end of the month, the ECB’s Sept. 6 meeting, the German constitutional court’s vote to ratify the euro zone rescue fund six days later could improve market sentiment.

At 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 1,098.90 points, after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday in volume at just two-thirds of the 90-day daily average. The volatility index was up 4.5 percent after hitting a two-week high, suggesting a drop in risk appetite.

“September sees a marked escalation in news flow. The equity market is anticipating further affirmative action in Europe, coupled with a possible extension of easy monetary policy from the Fed,” Jeremy Batstone-Carr, director of private client research investment strategy at Charles Stanley, said.

“(However) we are unconvinced by the scope for cyclicals to catch up defensives as we remain concerned that macro data in the U.S., although optically better than expected, has been impacted by fairly aggressive seasonal adjustments.”

Cyclical sectors, which generally suffer in difficult economic times, suffered the most. Miners, down 1.7 percent, were the top fallers as poor results from global player BHP Billiton hurt sentiment. BHP fell 1.7 percent after shelving a $20 billion copper expansion project as it posted a 35 percent fall in second-half profit.

Other cyclical sectors also fell sharply, with autos down 1 percent, the construction and materials sector dropping 1.6 percent and tech shares down 1.3 percent. On the other hand, defensives outperformed, with food and beverages down only 0.4 percent.

James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutt, said that Wednesday’s sell-off could be because of investors taking profits after the recent strong run, adding he did not expect significant moves until early September when the EU finance ministers meet and the German court rules on the rescue fund.

“It is very difficult to gauge which way the German court ruling on the ESM will go and if the ECB is prepared to cap bond yields, particularly in light of the legal challenges to make this a reality. Consequently we remain defensive,” he said.

UBS equity strategists raised their rating on the European telecoms sector to “neutral” saying earnings momentum in the sector was improving and the companies remained attractive for their dividend yields.

TECHNICAL REBOUND LIKELY

Charts signalled the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index - which fell 1 percent to 2,466.59 points on Wednesday after hitting its highest since April a day earlier - could bounce back.

Ouri Mimran, a technical strategist at Natixis in Paris, said the index still enjoyed technical support at 2,445, the short-term bullish channel of its rally in the past two weeks, and was likely to rise towards 2,506, the October 2011 highs, and further to 2,530.

Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, saw more weakness before a rebound, saying that Tuesday’s higher close was on a lower volume, suggesting the market was not very keen to buy at higher levels. Volumes were just 33 percent of the index’s 90-day daily average by midday trade on Wednesday.

“If we start moving through Monday’s low of 2,451, then probably we will see a pull-back towards a prior range low at 2,404. I expect some profit taking over the next two to three days before the market resumes its bull move,” he said.

The focus stayed on Greece, with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras seeking to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker that the country has the will to implement unpopular reforms and deserves more time to do it.

Investors also awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting due later in the day for clues on whether the central bank is gearing up for more policy moves to help the economy.