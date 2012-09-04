Weak data knocks European shares in run up to ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 percent

* U.S. manufacturing data weighs

* Investors cautious ahead of ECB meeting

* Risk-sensitive miners retreat

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week’s key European Central Bank meeting.

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around the world.

“Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that inflation might be starting to creep up,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.

“If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation is the worst case scenario right now.”

It has often been the case in recent weeks that gloomy U.S. data releases have fuelled expectations for further quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve, but Tuesday’s ISM data did the opposite, with other traders also highlighting elements of the data which could raise inflation concerns.

“Last week we said a major reason for no QE3 in September was the avoidance of further oil price hikes. Today’s Prices Paid index further confirms this obstacle,” Ashraf Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index, said in a note.