Europe shares add to gains, Bunds fall on U.S. data

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European shares slightly extended gains and German government bonds fell on Thursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted sentiment and set the scene for Friday’s non-farm payrolls report on Sept. 7.

Data from payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing showed employers added more private sector jobs than expected in August.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index was up 0.9 percent at 1,088.85 points while German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 140.53, 87 ticks lower on the day.