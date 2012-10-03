FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip on growth fears, Spain doubts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

European shares dip on growth fears, Spain doubts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 dips 0.1 pct
    * Downward channel on ESTOXX chart taking shape -Aurel BGC
    * U.S. jobs data seen as potential positive catalyst

    By Blaise Robinson
    PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European stocks dipped early on
Wednesday, adding to the previous session's losses, as
uncertainty surrounding a potential bailout for debt-stricken
Spain and further signs of a slowdown in China rattled
investors.
   At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top 
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,100.06 points.
   Data showed that China's services sector slowed last month to
its lowest level in nearly two years, fuelling worries that a
drop in the manufacturing sector has started to spread to other
areas of the world's No. 2 economy. 
    Also dampening the mood on Wednesday, purchasing managers
indexes (PMIs) signalled the euro zone probably slipped back
into recession in the third quarter. 
    Energy shares were among the top losers, falling along with
oil prices on mounting worries over global demand, with Total
 down 0.6 percent and ENI slipping 0.5
percent.
    "China's exports have been suffering, and at the same time
domestic demand is relatively weak. All these emerging countries
which used to lead the global economy are losing steam," Saxo
Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.
    "The market is stuck in a consolidation phase, and to get
out of it, we need a catalyst. It could be a bailout for Spain,
or a good surprise on the job front in the United States."
    Investors awaited U.S. ADP jobs data, due at 1215 GMT on
Wednesday, a harbinger for Friday's all-important monthly
payrolls data.
    European stocks have surged since late July, when European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi said he was ready to do whatever
it took to save the euro, later announcing a bond-buying
programme to cut the borrowing costs of struggling states.
   The Euro STOXX 50 surged as much as 22 percent,
hitting a six-month high in mid-September, but has since lost
steam, halted by a raft of gloomy macro data as well as doubts
over whether Spain is willing to request a bailout, a condition
for the ECB to start buying the country's bonds.
    Late on Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a
request for such a bailout was not imminent, denying reports
that the country was set to officially ask for help at the
weekend. 
    "Stocks have been boosted by the ECB's bond-buying plan, but
without a bailout request, this plan won't be activated. We've
had the talk, now we need to see the concrete measures
activated, otherwise this rally will peter out," Saxo's Baradez
said.
    Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index was flat, and France's CAC
40 was off 0.2 percent.
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.1 percent, at 2,493.22 points, slipping back below a
key support level at 2,495.66, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the 'Draghi effect' rally started in late July.
    "A downward channel is taking shape," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said.
    "The index could retrace another 4 to 5 percent of the
summer rally. We have a 'reduce' recommendation on the short
term, and people should take advantage of the technical
rebounds," he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.