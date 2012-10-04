FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares turn positive again in volatile trade
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Europe shares turn positive again in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose to go back into positive territory during a volatile session on Thursday, with traders expecting key indexes to stay within tight rages while uncertainty persists over the euro zone’s debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,102.07 points by 1035 GMT, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 2,496.47 points.

Both indexes had dipped in and out of positive territory, with the FTSEurofirst 300 trading between an intraday low of 1,096.85 points and a high of 1,106.70 points.

Investors also kept a cautious stance ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate-setting meeting on Thursday, which may provide some clues over a possible sovereign bailout package for Spain.

“The market’s rangebound and will continue to be until we get some resolution on Spain,” said XBZ Ltd European equity options broker Mike Turner.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova

