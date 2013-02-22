FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares stage broad-based recovery
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

European shares stage broad-based recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors took advantage of the previous session’s steep falls to pick up equities on the cheap, though traders cited some caution given weekend elections in Italy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.2 percent at 1,165.43, having sunk 1.5 percent on Thursday as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy was compounded by disappointing news on the euro zone economy.

Brightening the mood on Friday, data showed German business morale surged at its fastest pace in over two years in February.

“People are looking more relaxed today with the Ifo showing that at least for the German economy things are moving into the right direction,” Gerhard Schwarz, strategist at Baader Bank, said.

“I think we are now in a kind of digestion phase going on for a couple of weeks, and after that I would expect a resumption of the uptrend.”

Investors in Europe have been seeking protection against the risk that Italian elections next week could produce a political stalemate that will make fiscal reforms more difficult to implement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.