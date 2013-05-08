Miners boost European shares to fresh highs on China data

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent

* China imports and exports up, helping resources stocks

* Henkel and ING highlight good earnings

* Standard Chartered slump after rare profit fall

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Demand for miners helped European shares edge higher on Wednesday, following strong Chinese trade data which served to underpin major European indexes around multi-year highs.

Signs of a better outlook for China helped maintain bullish sentiment in equities which on Tuesday saw German and U.S. stocks hit all-time highs.

STOXX 600 Basic Resources, which include mining and commodity related stocks, rose 0.8 percent along with a firmer copper price following the data.

The sector was down 25 percent on the year to the middle of April, but has rallied 10.5 percent since then.

“The miners have bottomed for the moment, selling has slowed down and they’ve seen some support forming over the last few weeks,” Ioan Smith, director at Knight Capital said, although he warned about the quality of the Chinese data.

“There’s an element in the miners as well as the broader market of buying on a fear of missing out gains... But when people dig down into the numbers they’ll notice some spurious data in there.”

European shares are at multi-year or all-time highs despite weak domestic economic data, thanks in part to central bank stimulus helping to support asset prices.

By 0740 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,223.06, having hit 1,224.38, its highest level since July 2008, with a spate of good earnings reports also helping to set fresh highs.

The German DAX built on the all-time highs set on Tuesday, led up by a 3.7 percent rise in Henkel.

The consumer goods group posted a better-than-expected rise in first quarter operating profit on strong demand for its washing powders, cleaning products and shampoos.

Dutch finance group ING also surged after results, up 4 percent in early trade to be the top blue chip gainer in Europe after posting slightly higher than expected profits and saying it plans to divest more assets.

In general, earnings season in Europe has been disappointing, with 53 percent of STOXX 600 companies having missed expectations year to date, compared to 27 percent in the United States, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

One weaker reporter on Wednesday was Standard Chartered , down 4.7 percent after suffering a drop in first-quarter operating profit the session after good results for peer HSBC had fuelled optimism for its report.

“The group delivered revenues ”slightly ahead“ of Q1 last year and this would be seen as a disappointment for a bank that is targeting (near) double-digit revenue growth,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note.