European shares in lull after weak earnings

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent

* Zurich, National Grid fall after results

* Richemont rallies on dividend hike

By David Brett

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell slightly by midday on Thursday after some investors took profits on updates from Zurich Insurance Group and National Grid as indexes hovered near multi-year highs.

At 1040 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,244.74 although it held near five-year highs set in the previous session.

“There is some profit taking on stocks post results,” a London-based trader said.

Heavyweight Swiss insurer Zurich fell 3.2 percent after missing expectations with a 7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

National Grid led utilities lower, down 2.1 percent with traders citing concerns over the sustainability of the company’s dividend policy and earnings after the British energy distributor’s results.

Liberum said consensus earnings expectations for 2014 for National Grid remain at risk, even though it has beaten forecasts in the current year.

Weak economic data is fanning speculation the European Central Bank could do more to help the euro zone economy out of recession. Easy monetary policy from major central banks is driving cash into equity markets.

“Markets have rallied hard recently and in a low interest rate environment and with quantitative easing measures in place, equities are still the place to be,” Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

The hunt for investment returns was reflected in a 6.3 percent rise for Richemont, after the Swiss watchmaker and jeweler proposed a substantial hike in its dividend to 1 Swiss franc per share.

Swedish communications firm Tele2 fell 22.6 percent after trading without rights to a hefty special dividend.

The recent surge in markets helped Aviva business rise by nearly a fifth in its first quarter. The British insurer’s shares rose 7.4 percent.