FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares push higher on Chinese data
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

European shares push higher on Chinese data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - European shares crept higher early on Monday, after in-line data from China assuaged investor concerns over a sharp slowdown growth in the world’s second biggest economy.

By 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.03 points, or 0.3 percent at 1,199.48. European equities have now rallied 7.8 percent since June lows, supported by commitment to ongoing stimulus from central banks, particularly in Europe.

The Chinese economy expanded by 7.5 percent in the second quarter, or as much as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, which came as a relief after bearish comments from the country’s finance minister late last week.

“Chinese data was in line, which was a relief,” Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

Miners were among the top gainers, up 0.5 percent.

“Markets should continue to move higher ... Upside prevails with financials and insurers still favoured and media too doing well. Least favoured are the miners - still to early to buy,” Afsar said.

Swedish banking group SEB topped the list of early risers, gaining 4.3 percent after its second quarter operating profits blew past expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.