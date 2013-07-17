FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn positive, banks and miners rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

European shares turn positive, banks and miners rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European shares turned positive, recovering from losses suffered during most of the morning session, with gains at major financial and mining stocks buoying markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had at one stage fallen as much as 0.5 percent, was up by 0.2 percent at 1,191.01 points by 1107 GMT.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also recovered from its earlier losses to rise by 0.3 percent to 2,673.59 points.

Banks and miners were among the best performers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index reversed falls to gain 0.5 percent, helped by better-than-expected results from Bank of America which came out at 1100 GMT.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, which houses major mining stocks, also was up 2.2 percent after miner BHP Billiton said iron ore production had risen 9 percent to a record level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.