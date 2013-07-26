Dax drags on European shares as results disappoint

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The DAX led European shares lower on Friday as Germany’s benchmark index underperformed its southern European peers, weighed on by a recent spate of underwhelming company results.

The DAX fell 0.6 percent to 8,246.96 and the FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.3 percent at 1,205.70, with investors unsettled this week after profit warnings from some of Germany’s leading companies.

Deutsche Boerse fell 3.7 percent after its second-quarter earnings slightly missed the consensus forecast.

Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp also fell nearly 2.7 percent after a media report that late-stage talks over the sale of an unprofitable unit had hit a snag, while carmaker Daimler dipped 2.4 percent.