Brighter data lifts European shares to 2-1/2 month highs
August 13, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Brighter data lifts European shares to 2-1/2 month highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent
    * Index boosted by strong ZEW data
    * E.ON gains after Q2 beats expectations

    By Tricia Wright
    LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on
Tuesday, rising for their fourth straight session, with
investors heartened by indications that Europe's economy is
regaining momentum.
    Output at euro zone factories rose broadly in line with
expectations in June while German analyst and investor sentiment
for August beat forecasts, helping lift the FTSEurofirst 300 to
levels last seen in late May.  
    The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,235.11
points by 1040 GMT, within sight of its 2013 peak of 1,258.09.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also climbed
0.4 percent, to 2,837.91 points. 
    "This ongoing economic recovery story is helping sentiment
at the margin, and every data point you get like today is
confirmation of that," said Graham Bishop, senior equity
strategist at Exane BNP Paribas.
    "From a European perspective there's no reason why we can't
get a bit more traction. We're less overbought than we have been
in other markets." 
    The S&P 500, for example, is trading at the top of a
channel stretching back to an early 2009 trough, while the Euro
STOXX 50 is still some 16 percent from the top of its channel
over the same period.
    German utility E.ON notched up solid gains, ahead
3 percent, after reporting slightly better than forecast profits
for the first half. 
    "The numbers per se are not great but they beat
expectations, and that's all that matters," a Frankfurt-based
trader said.
    E.ON's trading volume was solid, at three quarters of its
90-day daily average against the FTSEurofirst 300 on just a
quarter. German peer RWE's shares climbed 2.9 percent.
    The Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.5 percent last week, notching its
fifth consecutive weekly gain. The index, which has jumped some
14 percent since late June, is trading within sight of a
two-year intra-day high of 2,851 reached in late May.
    "The V-shaped recovery from the sell-off that started late
May through to end of June suggests the STOXX 50 index has got
more legs to the upside," GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad
Razaqzada said.
    "That said, I do expect to see some profit-taking around the
2,850 area," he said, adding that once this subsides, the market
could continue its slow grind higher for the rest of the month.

