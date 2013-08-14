Europe stocks halt rally as miners dip

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat

* France exit recession, Germany beats GDP growth forecast

* Euro STOXX 50 up twice as much as S&P 500 in past 7 weeks

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European stocks inched down in early trade on Wednesday, taking a breather from their brisk seven-week rally as investors booked recent sharp gains in mining shares.

The retreat was limited, however, as forecast-beating growth figures from Germany and France confirmed the euro zone’s economic recovery, sending France’s CAC 40 to a two-year high.

Data showed on Wednesday France pulled out of recession in the second quarter, with better-than-expected economic growth of 0.5 percent, while the German economy grew by 0.7 percent, its largest expansion in more than a year.

At 0742 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,235.87 points, losing ground for the first time in five sessions.

“There are signs of improvement in Europe while the region’s equities remain cheap no matter which valuation metric you use, which is not justified anymore,” said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross asset research at Lyxor Asset Management, which has $94 billion euros under management.

“The ‘great rotation’ out of fixed income and into stocks is well under way in the United States, but is just starting in Europe, and there’s good potential for a catch-up rally.”

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.02 percent at 2,842.33 points, just a few points below a peak hit in May, above which the index would hit 2011 levels.

The index has surged 14 percent since late June, outpacing Wall Street’s S&P 500 which is up 8.6 percent over the same period.

“The good GDP figures will fuel European stocks’ outperformance started in late June, and this outperformance could last at least until the Fed’s next meeting in mid-September,” FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.

“The market might look ‘overbought’ in the short term, but this doesn’t mean a pull-back is right around the corner. People are just not ready to sell right now.”

France’s CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent, while Germany’s DAX index was flat and UK’s FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent, dragged lower by profit-taking in the mining sector, with Antofagasta down 1 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index - which has jumped more than 10 percent in the past week following reassuring macro data from China - was down 1.3 percent.