FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy leads euro zone shares lower on govt crisis threat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

Italy leads euro zone shares lower on govt crisis threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Italian stocks led euro zone bourses lower on Monday as mounting concerns about a government crisis in the country fuelled a selloff in shares exposed to Rome’s government debt.

The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.6 percent at 2,809.92 points at 0826 GMT.

Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 1.6 percent after members of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right party openly warned they would bring down the government if the former premier is expelled from parliament.

“It doesn’t look like the politicians will find a compromise to get out of this crisis, which in turn puts all measures that need to be taken to spur the economy on ice,” a Milan based trader said.

“There is the risk that this could hit our economic recovery at a time when the country has shows some signs of a pick-up.”

Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , and insurer Generali, down between 2 percent and 3 percent, were the biggest fallers on the Euro STOXX 50 as investors worried about their holdings of Italian sovereign debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.