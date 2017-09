LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European shares turned sharply lower on Friday after a Bloomberg report said Russia President Vladimir Putin had pledged to assist Syria if it was attacked.

The FTSEurofirst 300 dropped to trade 0.2 percent lower on the comments, erasing a 0.6 percent gain made when weaker jobs data from the United States raised the prospect of continued monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.