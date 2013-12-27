European shares rise as DAX sets record high

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX equity index hit a record high on Friday as European shares rose to extend their year-end rally, with the region’s markets tracking a record closing high on Wall Street and gains in Asia.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose by 0.5 percent to 1,306.60 points by 0810 GMT, pushing the index back near its 2013 high of 1,316.42 points reached in early November, which marked its best level since mid-2008.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose by 0.7 percent to 3,094.32 points while the DAX rose 0.8 percent to a new record high of 9,565.07 points.