FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury leads European shares higher after update
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 4 years ago

Sainsbury leads European shares higher after update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher early on Wednesday, led by British supermarket J Sainsbury after a better-than-expected sales update.

Shares in Sainsbury rose 3.3 percent at 0802 GMT after it posted a small rise in sales in the 14 weeks to Jan. 4, ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Gains on broader indexes were more muted as investors waited for new signs that the global economy is picking up before committing more money to stocks.

The U.S. private-sector hiring data at 1315 GMT was due to set the scene for U.S. non-farm payrolls figure on Friday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent to 1,320.47 points after hitting a high not seen since mid-2008 at 1,321.47 points in the previous session. The Euro STOXX 50 was also up 0.1 percent, at 3,113.32 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.