European shares edge lower, led by Credit Suisse

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Wednesday, weighed by weakness in Credit Suisse that helped stall the advance of a leading regional index to a fresh near 6-year high.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,350.26 points, just off a high last seen in May 2008, led by 1.8 percent fall in shares of the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse fell after the U.S. Senate alleged new misdeeds by the bank on Tuesday, the latest development in a a five-year-old conflict over Swiss lenders helping Americans dodge taxes.

Helping contain the early weakness, however, were gains for French conglomerate Bouygues, up 4.1 percent after it posted higher full-year core profit, and Weir Group after it said it expects to return to growth this year.