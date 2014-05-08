Euro zone shares rise as ECB's Draghi opens door to June move

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone shares rebounded on Thursday afternoon as the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi was seen as opening the door to more stimulus measures in June.

The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent at 3,178.17 points after trading as low as 3,153.03 points earlier in the session. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was also up 0.5 percent.

The ECB, which is trying to counter the risk of low inflation in the euro zone, kept its rate on hold on Thursday but Draghi said the council could act next month, when the bank’s staff forecasts are published.

“At the end of this discussion I would say that the governing council is comfortable with acting next time but before we want to see the staff projections that will come out in early June,” Draghi said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)