FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher on supportive Fed, China data
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares edge higher on supportive Fed, China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday, boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve would continue to support the U.S. economy and by data showing a pick-up in Chinese factory activity.

Mergers and acquisitions activity once again coloured European trading, with British American Tobacco among biggest contributors to pan-European indexes on news it could back a potential merger between Reynolds American and orillard.

At 0711 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to 1,367.55 points.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting reassured investors that policy makers would stick to their easy monetary policy stance.

Sentiment on risk assets was further boosted by a private survey showing China’s factory sector turned in its best performance in five months in May, confounding some of the more bearish on the world’s second-biggest economy and top consumer of metals.

France’s CAC-40 was a slight underperformer, trading flat after surveys showed French business activity unexpectedly shrank in May. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.