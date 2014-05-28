FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge lower, Hugo Boss slips
#Market News
May 28, 2014

European shares edge lower, Hugo Boss slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower in early trading on Wednesday, with Hugo Boss leading the market lower after Permira placed a 5.6 percent stake in the fashion group.

Hugo Boss shares fell 2.8 percent, the biggest decliner on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares after a source familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday that shares were placed with institutional investors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,376.84 points by 0710 GMT, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.1 percent after setting a new record high at 9,957.87 points. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

