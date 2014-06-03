European shares inch down ahead of data

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - European shares gave up some of their recent gains in early trade on Tuesday ahead of fresh inflation and unemployment data from the eurozone.

Technology and telecommunications stocks, including Finland’s Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson and France’s ALcatel-Lucent, were among the worst performers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, down 0.2 percent By 0716 GMT.

The UK FTSE 100, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX were down between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.

Recent economic data have pointed to a weaker-than-expected recovery for the single-currency bloc, though share prices have been supported by the prospect of fresh intervention from the European Central Bank when it meets this week. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Atul Prakash)