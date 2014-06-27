FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady; set for first weekly drop since April
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares steady; set for first weekly drop since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 27 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Friday, supported by gains in British engine maker Rolls-Royce but still set for its first weekly drop since April.

Rolls Royce gained 1.1 percent after Reuters exclusively reported that Airbus is close to a decision to upgrade its A330 with engines provided by the UK-listed company.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,370.08 by 0706 GMT, leaving it down 1.8 percent for the week.

The index looks set to snap a 10-week winning streak, which had been its longest since the middle of 2012.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,370.38 on Thursday, retreating further from a 6-1/2 year high hit last week after U.S. Federal Reserve official James Bullard suggested the U.S. economy would be strong enough to bear a rate rise in early 2015.

The comments came despite weak U.S. consumer spending data, which prompted a cut in growth forecasts and hit global stocks. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.