FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares held back by weak German data
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

European shares held back by weak German data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, July 7 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday after weak data out of Germany took the wind out of a rally that saw a top index post its best week in over three months.

German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2 years, confounding expectations of unchanged industrial output in Europe’s powerhouse.

“It’s just more evidence that overall economic growth has slowed down in the second quarter from the strong first quarter,” Ioan Smith, director at KCG, said.

The German DAX fell 0.3 percent in early deals, a top faller in Europe along with the French CAC down 0.4 percent after pharmaceutical heavyweight Sanofi warned that currency effects would impact earnings, shaving over 4 points off the index.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent to 1,392.31, having gained 1.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly rise since March. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Edited by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.