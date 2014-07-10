Nordic shares lead Europe lower as DNB, Skanska disappoint

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Thursday, led by Nordic shares after disappointing updates by Norwegian bank DNB and Swedish construction firm Skanska.

Norway’s largest bank posted lower than expected second-quarter results, partly due to higher loan losses, while Skanska said its Latin American operations showed continued losses.

They were among top fallers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.1 percent at 1,362.27 points at 0715 GMT.