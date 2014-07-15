FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech stocks lead Europe shares lower, Software AG slumps
July 15, 2014

Tech stocks lead Europe shares lower, Software AG slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - European shares pulled back on Tuesday, with tech shares leading fallers after business software maker Software AG cut its sales outlook.

Shares in the German firm fell nearly 14 percent after it said it now saw 2014 revenues from business process management products stagnating from a year earlier, denting sentiment on other software firms, such as SAP, which was down 1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,361.32 points at 0704 GMT, pausing after an 0.8 percent increase in the previous session.

Traders were awaiting German sentiment and British inflation data to assess the state of Europe’s largest economy and the outlook for UK interest rates. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
