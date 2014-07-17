FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pegged back by earnings, new Russian sanctions
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

European shares pegged back by earnings, new Russian sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, July 17 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by mixed earnings reports after posting their best gains in three months in the previous session, while new Western sanctions on Russia also hit stocks exposed to the country.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,370.29 by 0707 GMT.

Austrian bank Raiffeisen fell 2 percent, suffering from its strong exposure to Russia after the European Union and the United States both increased their sanctions on the country.

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis dropped 1.4 percent after second-quarter sales fell slightly short expectations, while UK-listed miner Anglo American also fell despite reporting higher iron ore and copper output for the first half of the year.

The world’s largest testing and inspection company, SGS , fell 3 percent after it lowered its growth outlook on Thursday and posted a smaller-than-expected rise in first-half net profit hit by weak demand in its minerals services segment.

Bucking the trend was ITV, up as much as 8 percent in early deals after Britain’s pay-TV group BSkyB sold a 6.4 percent stake in the broadcaster to cable group Liberty Global. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.