Russia-exposed European shares hit by new sanctions

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Thursday as new Western sanctions on Russia and mixed corporate earnings dented investors’ appetite for equities.

Stocks with high exposure to Russia were among the top fallers after the European Union and the United States increased sanctions over what Washington says is Moscow’s failure to curb violence in Ukraine.

Among stocks exposed to Russia were Austrian bank Raiffeisen , which fell 2.8 percent, while German retailer Metro shed 2.2 percent and Italy’s Unicredit declined by 1.3 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index also fell by 0.7 percent. Energy companies are likely to feel the impact of the sanctions because Europe imports much of its oil and gas from the region.

“The Russia sanctions are having a bit of an impact on the European markets. We’re entering into a mildly bearish phase. The financials and natural resources companies could be squeezed a bit,” said Mike Turner, European equity derivatives broker at XBZ Ltd.

FIAT RISES

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to 1,370.39 points, slipping back after rising 1.3 percent the previous day. The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.5 percent to 3,185.41 points.

Engineering group Sandvik was the worst-performing stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index in percentage terms, falling 3.4 percent after it posted a steeper-than-expected fall in second quarter earnings.

However, carmaker Fiat bucked the weaker markets to rise by 3.9 percent, after German monthly Manager Magazin reported Volkswagen was interested in buying Fiat. Both VW and Fiat declined to comment.

Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, saw any declines in the European markets, which hit multi-year highs in June, as short-lived with many investors expecting economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) to support equities towards the end of 2014.

“The market overall, given the largest rally in 3 months, will see some natural profit taking today,” said Latif.

“Overall the market remains in good shape for a move higher after this consolidation phase,” he said, adding that buyers were re-entering the market when prices weakened.

