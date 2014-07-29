FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares regain ground, boosted by earnings
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

European shares regain ground, boosted by earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, July 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with encouraging corporate results giving the stock market a boost to recoup the previous session’s losses.

French telecom firm Orange rose 2 percent after it confirmed its annual profit target and managed to stabilise its margins in the second quarter.

The gains fuelled a 0.4 percent rise for the sector, which was the best performer in Europe.

Parts maker GKN rose 5.1 percent as growth in its car business offset currency headwinds, while Germany’s Deutsche Bank and Swiss bank UBS both rose after posting profits that beat consensus forecasts.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,373.28 points by 0709 GMT, after having fallen 0.2 percent on Monday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.