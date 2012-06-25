FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares drop on muted summit hopes
June 25, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Europe shares drop on muted summit hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 percent
* Nervousness ahead of European Union summit
* Growth-linked shares suffer the most
    
    By Atul Prakash
    LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a third
straight session on Monday, with muted expectations that this
week's European Union summit will yield significant measures to
tackle the euro zone crisis prompting investors to cut exposure
to riskier assets.
    Equity sectors linked to growth were the top decliners, with
automobile , construction and technology 
shares falling 0.7 to 1.1 percent.
    At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.8 percent at 994.12 points. It fell
1.2 percent in the past two sessions on worries about faltering
economic growth and the persisting debt crisis.
    The market focus was on the June 28-29 summit, when European
leaders are expected to discuss specific steps towards a
cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the
possibility of a debt redemption fund, according to a document
prepared for the meeting.
    Analysts do not expect a breakthrough.
    "It's difficult to see too big a jump forward from these
meetings because we have had so many until now. The past
experience tells us not to expect a significant amount of news,"
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
    "It's a very much politically-oriented market and that makes
it very difficult for investors," he said.
    As well as progress towards a banking union, the summit is
also expected to discuss the need for a more integrated budget
policy, steps required for deeper economic integration, and how
to retain "democratic legitimacy" if countries give up some
sovereignty.
    But Don Fitzgerald, fund manager of European equities at
Tocqueville Finance, which manages $2.2 billion, remained
sceptical.
    "Macroeconomic data has been weakening for the past few
months and Spain is still having difficulty financing its
deficits at economical levels. I would not expect a miracle from
the EU summit. Any moves will be very evolutionary in nature at
best." 
    
    NERVOUSNESS AHEAD OF EARNINGS SEASON
    Analysts said investors were also nervous ahead of the
second quarter earnings season.
    Sluggish growth in Europe and a slowdown in the pace of
economic recovery in the United States have hurt margins and
profitability, with analysts suggesting that investors should
buy when the market corrects and look for companies that have
done well in difficult times and continued to pay a dividend.
    "Any upside in share prices will be limited. However, on
sensible corrections, investors should be looking to buy the
dips and increase cyclically exposed stocks, but not in an
aggressive (way) ...just yet," Mike Jarman, chief market
strategist at H2O Markets, said.
    Fitzgerald also said that given current valuations, it was
probably too late to raise cash or pile into defensives. "I feel
that there may be better entry points over the summer," he said.
    Data from EPFR Global showed European equity funds posted
their fifth straight week of outflows last week, although the
overall redemptions were limited by $869 million committed to
German Equity Funds by institutional investors.
    Among individual movers, Shire fell 11.2 percent
after U.S. regulators ruled against the company in a battle over
generic copies of its hyperactivity drug Adderall XR, approving
a cut-price version of the medicine from Watson Pharmaceuticals' Actavis unit.

