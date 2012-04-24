European shares recover after steep falls

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, recovering their poise after sharp falls in the previous session, though gains could be capped by fears over the euro zone debt situation, with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under the spotlight.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 5.34 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,027.10 by 0701 GMT, having dropped 2.3 percent to a three-month low on Monday when political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone.

Debt-troubled Spain is set to issue up to 2 billion euros of Treasury bills on Tuesday in an auction at which the average yield is seen doubling from the last auction of the same paper in March.

The Netherlands will also fall into focus as it sells up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 25-year bonds on Tuesday.

Moody’s late on Monday said the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity measures is credit-negative, but the debt rating agency maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.

“I think you’re going to see selling pressure ... as the bounce fades out and people start worrying about politics again,” Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

“You’ve got auctions coming today and for the first time in a long time I’ve got the Dutch 10-year yield on my screen to see how that goes.”