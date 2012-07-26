RPT-European shares trade lower, oil majors weigh

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged slightly lower on Thursday, in choppy opening trade, as investors balanced downbeat corporate earnings reports with hopes for further U.S. stimulus to boost growth.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,017.14 by 0717 GMT, with energy majors Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group among the top fallers, nursing respective falls of 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent, after missing forecasts.

“Despite increasing speculation that the Fed will announce a range of measures including further QE (quantitative easing), possibly as early as August, the underlying confidence remains fragile and volatility looks set to continue,” Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

Disappointing U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, in the aftermath of a series of bleak U.S. macro data, has fuelled expectation that the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round of quantitative easing at its meeting next week.