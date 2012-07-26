FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-European shares trade lower, oil majors weigh
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 8:03 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-European shares trade lower, oil majors weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged slightly lower on Thursday, in choppy opening trade, as investors balanced downbeat corporate earnings reports with hopes for further U.S. stimulus to boost growth.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,017.14 by 0717 GMT, with energy majors Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group among the top fallers, nursing respective falls of 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent, after missing forecasts.

“Despite increasing speculation that the Fed will announce a range of measures including further QE (quantitative easing), possibly as early as August, the underlying confidence remains fragile and volatility looks set to continue,” Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

Disappointing U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, in the aftermath of a series of bleak U.S. macro data, has fuelled expectation that the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round of quantitative easing at its meeting next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.