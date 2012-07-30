FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe stocks extend rally after Italy debt sale
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

Europe stocks extend rally after Italy debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their rally on Monday morning after Italy’s borrowing costs fell at an auction, helped by hopes of fresh measures from the European Central Bank to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0949 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,068.01 points, a level not seen since early April, while the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.4 percent, at a three-month high of 2.332.93 points.

Italy sold 5.48 billion euros of government bonds in an auction at which yields fell compared with the previous comparable sale.

Spain’s IBEX index was up 2.1 percent and Italy’s FTSE MIB was up 2.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.