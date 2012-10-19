FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip as earnings news weighs
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

European shares dip as earnings news weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Friday, snapping a brisk four-session rally, with sentiment dampened after U.S. tech bellwether Google’s unexpectedly weak results.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,118.98 by 0711 GMT, having closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,120.56 points on Thursday, just shy of a 14-month peak of 1,122.76 hit in mid-September.

Tech stocks felt the pinch, with Google having tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed.

Among weak European tech issues, Nokia was down 1.1 percent, STMicroelectronics shed 0.9 percent, and SAP slipped 0.5 percent.

“Company earnings remain under pressure... today feels very much like a risk-off environment,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.

“It is possible that the highs for the year are in.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.