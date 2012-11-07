FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares pare gains after EU growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Europe shares pare gains after EU growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - European stocks pared early gains and briefly turned flat around midday on Wednesday, as nagging worries over the euro zone crisis eclipsed an initial relief from U.S. President Obama’s re-election.

At 1233 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,115.52 points after surging to less than a point from a 16-month high in early trade.

The European Commission said on Wednesday the euro zone economy will barely grow next year, with Spain’s economy expected to contract by 1.4 percent this year and by the same pace next year, much worse than the government’s prediction.

“It’s been those revised euro growth forecasts, general cuts in expectations for growth. That has provided the catalyst, or excuse if you like, for people to cut back a bit, but we would’ve expected some weakness after last night’s run higher anyway,” a London-based trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.