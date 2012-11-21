FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares slip on Greek aid uncertainty
November 21, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

European shares slip on Greek aid uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Wednesday on renewed unease over Greece after international lenders failed to reach a deal on the payment of further aid for the debt-stricken country.

After long talks through the night, euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank could not come to a consensus on how to get Greece’s debt down to a sustainable level.

By 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,092.08, having risen 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Volumes were expected to be subdued ahead of U.S. public holiday on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

“Until such time as we get a little bit of clarity on when this Greek aid is released... I think markets, especially since we’re heading into Thanksgiving tomorrow, will trade fairly quietly,” Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets, said.

