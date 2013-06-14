European shares snap four-session losing streak

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as robust U.S. economic data outweighed persistent uncertainty over the durability of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen 0.2 percent to 1,175.70 by 0708 GMT , having slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday when it recouped a sharp early decline after upbeat U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data.

“We remain bullish... okay the Fed may reduce (its stimulus measures) a little bit but I don’t see it happening this year,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

“If you have easy monetary policy and improving economic conditions, which will also help companies to produce good earnings going forward and then you have a lot of the building blocks in place (to drive stock market gains),” he said, adding that he expected an economic recovery to materialise in the second half of the year.