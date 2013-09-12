FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&A in telecoms helps keep Europe stock rally alive
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

M&A in telecoms helps keep Europe stock rally alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher in early trade on Thursday, as mergers and acquisitions in the buoyant telecom sector helped keep the market’s rally alive.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,248.64 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.03 percent at X2,864.21 points, the index’s highest level since mid-2011.

London’s FTSE 100 was flat at 6,589.27 points.

Among the top gainers, France’s Vivendi rose 3 percent after saying it aimed to decide early next year on whether to spin off its telecoms unit SFR, while Dutch telecoms firm KPN added 1.7 percent after saying it was in talks with America Movil over the latter’s proposed takeover offer.

“M&A deals are a sign that companies are regaining confidence in the future, which is good news for the investment cycle, especially now that balance sheets are pretty healthy,” Nathalie Renson, chief investment officer at Primonial AM, said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.