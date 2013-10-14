FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares slip on U.S. debt impasse
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

European shares slip on U.S. debt impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trade on Monday as the United States edged closer to a debt default after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,247.32 points.

The benchmark had rallied strongly late last week on the back of signs a deal to raise the U.S. federal borrowing limit before the Oct. 17 deadline was near.

Friday’s hopes that a deal could be reached over the weekend was quashed on Saturday, although Senate leaders said on Sunday they were optimistic a deal would be reached in time.

Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen were among the top losers, down 8 percent after sources told Reuters the struggling car maker is preparing a 3 billion euro capital increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French government would take matching stakes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.