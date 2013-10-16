FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares turn positive on hopes of U.S. debt deal
October 16, 2013

Europe shares turn positive on hopes of U.S. debt deal

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European shares erased losses and turned positive on Wednesday afternoon, while German Bund futures moved lower on mounting expectation of an imminent deal in Washington to avert a damaging U.S. debt default.

At 1405 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,265.54 points.

German Bund futures extended losses to hit a session low of 138.79, down 45 ticks on the day.

A senior Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday the Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the country’s debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be announced soon.

