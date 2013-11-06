FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise early; Adecco surges
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

European shares rise early; Adecco surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Wednesday, reversing the previous session’s dip, with stocks expected to stay in tight ranges as uncertainty before a European Central Bank policy meeting kept investors on edge.

Sentiment was helped by a batch of better-than-expected results. Adecco, the world’s No. 1 staffing agency, reported a 61 percent jump in net profit in the third quarter and flagged an increase in demand for temporary staff in Europe.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,295.51 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 3,044.78 points.

Investors will closely watch the blue-chip benchmark, which has been stuck for a week below a major resistance level at 3,077.24, representing a peak hit in early 2011 and above which the index would hit five-year highs.

“A lot of automatic buy orders have been placed just above the level, so if the index manages to pierce above it, we could have an acceleration on the upside,” a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.