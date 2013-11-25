European shares rise early after Iran deal

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Monday, with investor sentiment boosted by a deal between Iran and six world powers aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for a partial lift in sanctions.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,301.97 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4 percent at 3,067.83 points.

The German DAX hit a fresh record high.

The interim pact between Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia signed over the weekend was seen as signalling the start of a game-changing rapprochement that would reduce the risk of a wider Middle East war.

“It’s the kind of positive catalyst that could help the (European stock) market break out of its recent range and start a Christmas rally,” a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trader said.

French car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault , which had a significant exposure to the Iranian car market before the sanctions against Tehran were toughened, gained 3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Peugeot was also boosted by reports that the struggling automaker was interviewing candidates to replace Chief Executive Philippe Varin.

However, the deal with Iran weighed on shares in European oil and gas groups such as BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell, down 0.5-0.6 percent, as the agreement sent Brent crude down nearly $3 a barrel on Monday, to $108.31, as concerns over supply eased.