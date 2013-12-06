FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares halt sell-off; eyes on U.S. jobs
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

European shares halt sell-off; eyes on U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trade on Friday, halting a sharp four-day sell-off, as investors await U.S. jobs data, seeking clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,264.55 points, after losing more than 3 percent in four days.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, are expected to have increased by 180,000 last month while the unemployment rate is seen falling. That could bring the Fed a step closer to starting to trim its massive quantitative easing programme this month or next.

Shares in fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan featured among the top losers, down 5.3 percent after Nestle launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake via an institutional private placement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.