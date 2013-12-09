FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise in early trade after strong Chinese data
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

European shares rise in early trade after strong Chinese data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trade on Monday, adding to the previous session’s gains as robust exports data from China boosted investor sentiment.

Data over the weekend showed China’s exports beat forecasts in November with a 12.7 percent rise, adding to signs of stabilisation in the world’s second-biggest economy and sparking a rally in Asian shares.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,273.60 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 0.4 percent at 2,990.83 points.

Shares in European banks featured among the biggest gainers, with Banco Popolare up 1.2 percent and Bankinter up 1.1 percent.

European stocks rose on Friday after U.S. jobs data that was seen as solid enough to back an economic recovery but not so robust as to prompt an immediate scaling back of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.