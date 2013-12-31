FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares inch up early in shortened session
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

European shares inch up early in shortened session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher early in a shortened session on Tuesday before the New Year break, with pan-European indexes set to post their biggest annual gains since 2009.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.13 percent at 1,313.52 points while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.06 percent at 3,102.85 points.

That put the two benchmarks on course for gains of about 16 percent and 18 percent respectively for 2013, their best year since 2009, after signs of economic recovery coupled with a long run of cheap central bank money fuelled a revival for stock markets.

“Gains have been pretty solid, but compared with Wall Street which is trading at record highs, Europe still has a nice catch-up rally just to go back to 2007 levels,” a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.

Many European stock markets including Germany, Italy and Switzerland have already closed for the year, while bourses in London, Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon will close around midday on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.