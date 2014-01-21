FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise early; Remy sinks
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

European shares rise early; Remy sinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Tuesday with a key index hitting a fresh 5-1/2 year high, tracking gains in Asia as China’s central bank injected funds to cool money market rates and ease the country’s latest cash squeeze.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,347.32 points.

China shares rebounded from six-month lows on Tuesday after cash rates eased following a move by the central bank to inject funds to soothe the latest cash crunch.

European spirits and luxury goods groups lost ground after France’s Remy Cointreau said quarterly sales sank 19 percent, with cognac sales plummeting 32 percent, as a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending further hit demand.

Remy was down 4.4 percent to a two-year low and rival Pernod Ricard fell by 2.2 percent. LVMH was down 0.5 percent.

But the biggest loser among European blue-chips was Alstom , down 12 percent after the power and transport engineering firm lowered its annual profit and cash flow targets on Tuesday. Alstrom blamed a slowdown in orders for coal and gas-fired power plants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.