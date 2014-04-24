European shares bounce; Alstom jumps on M&A talk

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Thursday, recouping most of the previous session’s losses, with Alstom surging on merger and acquisition talk.

Shares in the French firm jumped 16 percent following a report saying General Electric was in talks to buy the French turbine and train maker.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,345.64 points, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Husqvarna was also among the top gainers, up 8.9 percent after the outdoor equipment maker reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

Also boosting the mood, shares in Apple jumped 7 percent in after-hours trade on Wednesday in New York after the firm said it has approved another $30 billion in share buybacks as well as an 8 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $3.29 per share, and authorized a stock split, broadening the stock’s appeal to individual investors. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)