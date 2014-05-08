FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise early; Adecco rallies
May 8, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares rise early; Adecco rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Thursday following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and better-than-expected Chinese trade figures.

Shares in Adecco SA, the world’s largest staffing company and a barometer of Europe’s economic health, rose 2.9 percent after saying higher demand for its services in Germany and the UK helped revenues increase in the first three months of the year.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,348.46 points.

Investors also awaited the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision and news conference, due later in the day. The ECB is expected to take heart from signs of life in the euro zone economy and keep interest rates unchanged, resisting pressure to act in the face of a stronger euro currency and persistently low inflation. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

