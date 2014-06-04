FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip early; data, ECB eyed
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares dip early; data, ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - European shares dipped in early trade on Wednesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of key macro data for the euro zone as well as expected measures from the European Central Bank to support the region’s economic recovery.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,373.00 points, further retreating from a 6-1/2-year high hit on Monday.

Investors awaited an updated figure for the euro zone’s first-quarter GDP, as well as service PMIs, which could shed light on the European Central Bank’s next move.

At its meeting on Thursday, the ECB is widely expected to trim its refinancing rate, send its deposit rate into negative territory and launch a long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) targeted at businesses. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.